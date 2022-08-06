Breaking: No Nakamba, Zemura meeting in EPL season opener

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is not part of the matchday squad to face Bournemouth this afternoon’s English Premier League opener.

The Zimbabwean had been tipped to play a part in the encounter against Jordan Zemura’s Cherries.

Had Nakamba been available, the clash could have seen two fully-capped Zimbabwean players on opposite sides in the English top flight for the first time in over two decades.

The other time this happened was in the mid-90s when Peter Ndlovu was at Coventry City while Bruce Grobbelaar had settled at Southampton.

However, history will still be made as Zemura will make his EPL debut to become the latest Zimbabwean player to feature in the top-flight.

The young fullback is in the Bournemouth first XI to face Villa and will join the likes of Saturday’s nemesis Nakamba, ex-Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu (Birmingham City) and Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool) as fully-capped Warriors internationals to play in the EPL.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.