Jordan Zemura’s performance report and stats on EPL debut

Warriors fullback Jordan Zemura made his English Premier League debut in the season opener against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean started in the game and played the entire ninety minutes as his side won 2-0.

He played more defensively and did enough to contain much of the threat from his wing.

The young fullback joins Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, ex-Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu (Birmingham City) and Bruce Grobbelaar (Liverpool) as the only fully-capped Warriors internationals to play in the EPL.

Zemura also became the sixth Cherries academy graduate to represent the club in the top flight, following in the footsteps of Baily Cargill, Matt Worthington, Jack Simpson, Sam Surridge and Mark Travers.

Meanwhile, Nakamba was not part of the matchday squad on Saturday.