Kapini drops bombshell: “I was dismissed by Sekhukhune United for not believing in juju”

Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini has sensationally claimed that he was dismissed by DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United for comments he made telling other players that he doesn’t believe in juju.

The former Warriors captain was released by Babina Noko at the end of last season.

Speaking for the first time about the way he was released by the club, on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Kapini bemoaned the lack of respect and unfair treatment by the Kempton Park-based side.

“The Sekhukhune United chapter, my heart is still sore. I remember when we were playing TS Galaxy, there was an issue,” said Kapini.

“We lost 1-0 and a certain player blamed it on the use of muthi. So as the captain I had to respond and I did. I openly told him he can’t blame muthi for a mistake. If it was a mistake he should own up and say I’m sorry I made a mistake.

“It was on a Saturday when we lost and on Sunday I was relaxing after coming back from the gym. Then on Monday morning, our manager sent me a text telling not to come to training.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know if I had done anything wrong, I even told my wife Sandra about it. They then called me to the office.

“Then Mr Madisha (Football Manager) and Mr Tshepo Malepo came and they told me I had said something that was not taken well by the players in the changing room after the loss to TS Galaxy.

“I told them I said what I said in front of everyone and even the coaches were there. You cannot believe in muthi. Its there but if you go into the firld of play conmitted, then you won’t be affected by that. The player in question missed a sitter and blamed it on muthi and that is why I was fuming.

“I said muthi doesn’t work in football and told them openly for that matter. I was told an investigation into what I said would be conducted because my words offended other players.

“I then stopped going to training as per the club’s orders until the ‘investigation’ was complete.

“Then at the end of the season, the unthinkable happened. As a senior player, I expect that the same way I joined the club, and signed a contract at their office, is the same I would be released, respectfully.

“I expected the club to tell me face to face that my services are no longer required because there are now young goalkeepers, not to be told through a WhatsApp message that I’m no longer a Sekhukhune player because I said I don’t believe in muthi.

“That is the way I was dismissed by the club and until now, not even the chairman has called me. I played 18 games and kept 13 clean sheets, ten in a row, for the same team that dismissed me through a WhatsApp message for saying I don’t believe in muthi,” added Kapini.