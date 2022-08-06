Macclive Phiri joins new club after released in South Africa

Macclive Phiri is back in the Castle Lager Premiership after joining Bulawayo Chiefs.

The 28-year-old was last attached at South African National First Division side Venda Football Club where he was released at the end of last season.

He trained with his former team Highlanders in June but couldn’t get a contract.

Phiri has now joined Bulawayo Chiefs on undisclosed terms.

NEW NINJA ALERT Dear World, We introduce to you: MacClive Phiri UTILITY PLAYER pic.twitter.com/Y0CysPVtjc — ℂ ℂ (@BulawayoChiefs) August 1, 2022

Phiri will looking to relaunch his career after a disastrous spell in South Africa.

He joined the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2020 but only spent a couple of months there.

He was released at the end of the season when the Clever Boys sold its top-flight franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The former Warriors right back then moved to NFD with Sekhukhune United. He was an integral part of the squad during their quest for promotion to the top league.

Unfortunately, the ex-Bosso man was deemed excess baggage upon the team’s promotion.

Phiri moved to Venda FC in 2021 but failed to reach top form, leading to his release.