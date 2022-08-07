Bournemouth coach offers update on Zemura future

Bournemouth coach Scott Parker is hopeful Jordan Zemura will extend his contract with the club.

The Zimbabwean has ten months left on his current deal after the Cherries exercised the option to keep him for another year.

Talks for a new contract started last year but have dragged, raising fears the 22-year-old could be on the move following links to EPL club West Ham United.

The Hummers are reportedly monitoring the situation as they regard Zemura as a potential cover for current left-back Aaron Cresswell.

Asked if there was any progress regarding the new contract for Zemura and another out-of-contract player – Jaidon Anthony – and if he was hopeful of a positive outcome, Parker told the Daily Echo: “Yeah, I hope so. I hope that will be the case.

“I hope there’s a resolution to both of them.

“I don’t know at this present moment in time exactly where that is sitting.

“But like all the players, Dom, Travers, we’re a football club that want to try and tie down these players, these young players that are going to be the future of the club and hopefully that will be the case with those two as well.”