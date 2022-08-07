Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester United have approached Bayern Munich about the availability of 26-year-old former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane. Mirror

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool “won’t panic” in the transfer market after Thiago Alcantara suffered an injury during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Fulham. Sky Sports

Cesc Fabregas has made an emotional plea to his former team-mate Lionel Messi to quit PSG and return to Barcelona. Mirror

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Marcos Alonso is close to leaving Chelsea, and that he requested not to be in the squad to face Everton on Saturday.

Chelsea have offered 70m euros (£59m), plus 31-year-old Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, for Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. Sport

Manchester United have their sights on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a move for Frenkie de Jong continues to be held up. Goal

Galatasaray are in advanced talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on a permanent deal. Sky Sports

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly flew Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, out to Mykonos in Greece to seal his transfer from Brighton. Athletic

Real Madrid are lining up a bid for Bayer Leverkusen striker Iker Bravo. Marca