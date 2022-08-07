Zim youngster could Ipswich Town after attracting top clubs interest

Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Chirewa could leave Ipswich Town this month after talks to renew his deal stalled.

According to East Anglian Daily Times, the club recently exercised the option to extend the existing contract of the 18-year-old for a further 12 months to allow them more time to keep the player.

However, if Chirewa does decide to run that down and depart then Ipswich would only be entitled to a compensation fee.

Interest from top clubs is said to have completed the contract talks.

Chirewa has been linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal and West Ham.

The attacker, who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, became Town’s second-youngest first-team player when he made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy tie at Colchester in November 2019 aged 16 years and 31 days old.

That is his first and only senior appearance for Ipswich Town to date.

He scored a hatful of goals from an attacking midfield role for Town’s U23s last season