Battle lines drawn as Golden Eagles, Simba Bhora clash

The Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One title race involving the tearaway three of Simba Bhora, Herentals U-20 and Golden Eagles has had fans on the edge of their sits.

It’s tight at the top of log. Only three points separate log leaders Simba Bhora and third-placed Golden Eagles, with Herentals U-20 occupying second place.

Tomorrow’s eagerly awaited clash between Eagles and Simba Bhora at Ellis Robins, is being hyped, with justified conviction, as the title decider.

The match was rescheduled after the death of Simba midfielder Barnabas Mushunje following a tragic car accident in June.

Gilbert Mushangazhike’s Eagles go into their nest mindful of the fact that a defeat will all but end their title charge and hope for promotion into the Premier Soccer League.

If they win, they will be on 55 points, the same number of points Simba currently have.

A win for Eagles will see them leapfrog Herentals U20 into second position, a scenario which will blow the title race wide open.

If Simba Bhora get maximum points however, they will be four points clear of Herentals U20, and six ahead of Eagles, with seven games to go.

Both teams head into the mouthwatering clash on the back of crucial victories.

Eagles beat CAM and Motor 2-0 at Ellis Robins while Simba Bhora demolished Chinhoyi Stars 6-3 in a dramatic encounter in Shamva, which saw bustling striker Tinashe Balakasi breaking the Northern Region goalscoring record.

Balakasi’s return to form at this crucial stage of the season will be music to the ears of Simba coach Tutani Tutani, who has for the past few months tried to make the striker rediscover his scoring touch.

Tutani’s counterpart Mushangazhike will be hoping that the the dangerous Trevor Bhunu continues from where he left against CAM and Motor.

Despite the hype the match is getting, Mushangazhike is taking it as just a normal game.

“To be honest, at this stage in the league, there are no easy games. The boys work well under pressure and we are all aware of how critical each of these games is,” he told Soccer24.

Will there be another twist to this enthralling title race? Will Eagles finally get it right against one their title rivals or will Simba Bhora march closer to fulfilling the Shamva community’s dream of experiencing Premiership football?

Kick of is 14:00.