Bhasera stretchered off in first game as SuperSport United captain

Veteran Zimbabwean defender Onismor Bhasera was stretchered off in his first game as SuperSport United captain —a 1-1 stalemate with Chippa United in the DStv Premiership at the Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday.

Bhasera was named captain by new coach Gavin Hunt after the departure of Ronwen Williams, who joined crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Warriors left back was replaced by Luke Fleurs in the 36th minute for what looked like a serious injury.

The club has not issued any update on the extent of the injury.

Bhasera’s compatriot Ronald Pfumbidzai scored his first goal for Chippa United in that game.