Billiat ready to take leadership role at Chiefs

Khama Billiat says he is ready to lead the young players and help new signings in the Kaizer Chiefs squad to settle.

Billiat is one of the few senior players left following several departures as the club looked to shed some old bones and refresh their squad with younger players.

Speaking to the Citizen, the 31-year-old pledged to impart the knowledge to the youngsters.

“We lost a lot of people who we would talk to, who were leading the team,” the former Warriors international said.

“And sometimes it is not only about playing, it is about the people you are comfortable with (even off the field). People who you can go to when you have problems and you know they have gone through it and can guide you.”

Billiat added: “We are at a point where now one has to impart what he has learnt and make sure that does it in a way that is better than what you got.

“We appreciate a lot of things we learnt from playing with a lot of senior players. Everyone is different and everyone helps in a different way, but positively so. Now it is time for the others to do the same.”