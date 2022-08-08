Zimbabwe denied participation in CAF inter-club competitions



by Virjo Mufaro

thumb image

Zimbabwe will have no representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions this year.

CAF confirmed the development in an update on the preliminary draw for the 2022-2023 season.

The country will miss the competitions due to the FIFA ban, which has restricted them from participating in the Afcon, CHAN and COSAFA Cup tournaments.

The preliminary draw will be conducted at 4 pm CAT on Tuesday, 09 August 2022, in Cairo, Egypt .

COSAFA Region teams in CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup

CountryCAF Champions LeagueCAF Confederation Cup
South AfricaMamelodi Sundowns
Cape Town City 		Marumo Gallants FC
Royal AM FC
MalawiNyasa Big BulletsNo Representatives
MozambiqueAssociacao Black BullsFerroviario da Beira
SeychellesLa Passe FC St Michel United
ZambiaRed Arrows Zesco United FC
MadagascarCFFA ELGECO Plus
LesothoMatlama FCNo Representatives
EswatiniRoyal Leopards Mbabane Highlanders
BotswanaGaborone United Security Systems
AngolaAPL
CD Primeiro Agosto		GD Sagrada Esperança
ComorosVolcan Club de MoronNo Representatives