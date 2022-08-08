Zimbabwe denied participation in CAF inter-club competitions

Zimbabwe will have no representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions this year.

CAF confirmed the development in an update on the preliminary draw for the 2022-2023 season.

The country will miss the competitions due to the FIFA ban, which has restricted them from participating in the Afcon, CHAN and COSAFA Cup tournaments.

The preliminary draw will be conducted at 4 pm CAT on Tuesday, 09 August 2022, in Cairo, Egypt .

COSAFA Region teams in CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup

Country CAF Champions League CAF Confederation Cup South Africa Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City Marumo Gallants FC

Royal AM FC Malawi Nyasa Big Bullets No Representatives Mozambique Associacao Black Bulls Ferroviario da Beira Seychelles La Passe FC St Michel United Zambia Red Arrows Zesco United FC Madagascar CFFA ELGECO Plus Lesotho Matlama FC No Representatives Eswatini Royal Leopards Mbabane Highlanders Botswana Gaborone United Security Systems Angola APL

CD Primeiro Agosto GD Sagrada Esperança Comoros Volcan Club de Moron No Representatives