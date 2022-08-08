Zimbabwe denied participation in CAF inter-club competitions

Zimbabwe will have no representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions this year.
CAF confirmed the development in an update on the preliminary draw for the 2022-2023 season.
The country will miss the competitions due to the FIFA ban, which has restricted them from participating in the Afcon, CHAN and COSAFA Cup tournaments.
The preliminary draw will be conducted at 4 pm CAT on Tuesday, 09 August 2022, in Cairo, Egypt .
COSAFA Region teams in CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup
|Country
|CAF Champions League
|CAF Confederation Cup
|South Africa
|Mamelodi Sundowns
Cape Town City
|Marumo Gallants FC
Royal AM FC
|Malawi
|Nyasa Big Bullets
|No Representatives
|Mozambique
|Associacao Black Bulls
|Ferroviario da Beira
|Seychelles
|La Passe FC
|St Michel United
|Zambia
|Red Arrows
|Zesco United FC
|Madagascar
|CFFA
|ELGECO Plus
|Lesotho
|Matlama FC
|No Representatives
|Eswatini
|Royal Leopards
|Mbabane Highlanders
|Botswana
|Gaborone United
|Security Systems
|Angola
|APL
CD Primeiro Agosto
|GD Sagrada Esperança
|Comoros
|Volcan Club de Moron
|No Representatives