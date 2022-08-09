‘Blessed and honored’ Zemura reacts to Premier League debut

Warriors star Jordan Zemura says he feels blessed and honored to have made his dream come true Premier League debut for Bournemouth.

The 22-year old became only the fifth Zimbabwean to play in the English top-top flight, in the Cherries’ 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

“I’m blessed and honoured to be able to play,” he told The Bournemouth Echo.

“I can only thank the club, thank the gaffer, thank the coaching staff, thank my family for putting me in this place.

On the victory over Villa, Zemura said: “I think that was massive for us because as a defensive unit we always try.“We’re really close on the field, off the field, so to get a clean sheet is really nice for us. “And personally it’s always good to start the season with a clean sheet.”

“It’s a moment I won’t forget for sure.”