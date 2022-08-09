Castle Lager Premiership action to return this weekend

The Castle Lager Premiership is set to return this weekend with a full round of fixtures on Matchday 24.

The league action took a week break to pave the way for the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round.

The games will begin on Friday with the encounter between Yadah and WhaWha at the National Sports Stadium.

Four games are lined-up On Saturday, with leaders FC Platinum hosting Black Rhinos at Mandava.

Herentals will be up against Highlanders in the capital. This encounter will be live on ZTN Prime.

CAPS United will welcome Bulawayo City while Dynamos travel to Rusape for their tie against Tenax on Sunday.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 24:

Friday 12 August 2022

Yadah vs WhaWha (NSS)

Saturday 13 August 2022

Herentals vs Highlanders (NSS)

FC Platinum vs Black Rhinos (Mandava Stadium)

Chicken Inn vs Harare City (Luveve Stadium)

Cranborne Bullets vs Ngezi Platinum (Vengere Stadium)

Sunday 14 August 2022

Tenax vs Dynamos (Vengere Stadium)

CAPS United vs Bulawayo City (NSS)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve Stadium)

Triangle United vs ZPC Kariba (Gibbo Stadium)

*All matches start at 3 pm CAT.