FIFPro honours Nyasha Mushekwi

Nyasha Mushekwi has been honoured by the FIFPro for his efforts to help his former club CAPS United.

The Zimbabwean striker has been named the FIFPro Community Champion after he bought a new luxury coach for the club two years ago.

The honour is given to professional footballer in recognition for his efforts to help impact the lives of other people in his or her community.

“Travelling is one of the biggest challenges facing African footballers.” To thank the team that gave him his first football contract, Nyasha Mushekwi bought them a bus. For his charity and compassion, Nyasha is a #CommunityChampion. 🔗 https://t.co/uZwm0RjSIo 🇿🇼 @FUZ_ZIM pic.twitter.com/EXnBpDDnpd — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) August 9, 2022

Mushekwi launched his career at CAPS United and head a breakthrough season in 2009.

He left the club to join Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa in the following year.

The striker then moved to Djurgårdens IF in Sweden before joining Chinese club Dalian in 2016.

He is still in the Asian country where he is playing for Zhejiang Greentown in the Super League.