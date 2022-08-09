Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner was pictured in Germany on Monday evening ahead of completing a deal back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea. Sky Sports

Chelsea are preparing to offer a world-record fee for a defender in a bid to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City. Football London

Wolves have completed the permanent signing of Goncalo Guedes from Valencia.

Roma have rejected Tottenham’s bid to take Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, on loan with an obligatory purchase clause. 90min

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is in France undergoing a medical with Monaco.

Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio has closed the door on Manchester United’s attempts to sign Marko Arnautovic, claiming the forward is “priceless” for the club. Sky Sports

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. Guardian

United have also made contact regarding Real Betis’ Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, 28. AS

Juventus are getting closer to agreeing a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic.

Inter Milan’s Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool’s number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. Sport

Arsenal and Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Spain winger Yeremi Pino, 19, from Villarreal. AS

Monaco are keen to sign Manchester United’s Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. L’Equipe