Billiat gets all things done to help Chiefs to first victory of the season

Khama Billiat got all things done to help his Kaizer Chiefs to a convincing 3-0 win over Maritzburg United on Tuesday.

Billiat registered two assists in the victory which was Chiefs’ first of the season.

The 31-year-old threaded a through pass to Ashley Du Preez who took a first-time shot inside the box to open the scoring in the 4th minute.

He got involved in the third goal when he squared the ball to Mduduzi Shabalala who sealed the triumph with a tap-in the stoppage time.

Ashley Du Preez gives Chiefs the lead in the first 4 minutes

Khama’s high presssing also forced the keeper to make a failed clearance and the ball fell into the path Keegan Dolly who found the back of the empty net from a distance for Chiefs’ second goal.

A mistake at the back sees Chief double their lead through Keegan Dolly