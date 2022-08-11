For how long will we be in the wilderness?

As Zimbabweans, do we really love football the way we say we do?

Are we that content with what is happening to our football?

Zimbabwe is missing in action in the AFCON 2023 and CHAN qualifiers and it’s perfectly fine.

For the first time in the history of Cosafa Cup, the Warriors did not take part in the tournament. That is also okay it appears.

When we should have unleashed rising stars like FC Platinum’s Thandowenkosi Ngwenya to the international stage through the regional showpiece, we folded our hands and watched as the opportunity passed.

Some Warriors prospects born in Europe and making headlines for their respective clubs do not see representing Zimbabwe as an option because the future of international football in the country is shrouded in uncertainty.

Zimbabwe will have no representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions this year and we are very much content with that as well.

Our contentment is merely based on the fact that we have allowed certain people to redefine the word ‘engagement’.

We have become so corrupt as a people to the point that we believe we can ‘engage’ our way back to a community guided by rules which will never change just to suit us.

We have allowed the Gift Banda-led executive’s merry go round to continue yet one doesn’t need to be a genius to predict that the process will not culminate into the readmission of Zimbabwe back into the international community.

Wow! We really love football indeed.