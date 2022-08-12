Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester City are plotting a late swoop to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to the Emirates Stadium. Daily Mirror

Inter are looking at Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar. Foot Mercato

Paris St-Germain are in talks with Marcus Rashford’s representatives over the possibility of signing the England striker, 24, from Manchester United. L’Equipe

United also have a meeting scheduled with Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent after agreeing a fee with Juventus for the France midfielder, 27. Fabrizio Romano

Juventus are edging closer to the capture of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as the Catalan giants continue their mad rush of attempting to register their summer signings ahead of the new campaign. Daily Mail

West Ham remain in talks with Paris St-Germain over a deal for Germany defender Thilo Kehrer, 25. Express

Everton hope to finalise a deal to sign Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, 26, from Rennes before the end of the week. L’Equipe

Leicester City and Jamie Vardy have held talks about extending his contract, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed. Sky Sports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a swap deal that would see Christian Pulisic go to Roma – and see Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo head the other way. The Sun

Former Chelsea and Spain striker Diego Costa, 33, is returning to Rayo Vallecano after being without a club since terminating his Atletico Mineiro contract in January. Marca