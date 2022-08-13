Gabriel Jesus Shines, Brentford Destroy Man United – Premier League Wrap

30 years on, the Premier League is not giving up it’s license to thrill. 19 goals were scored this Saturday from 8 matches. Two of those games were nil all draws while 3 matches produced 4 or more goals. The fun and entertainment is all always diverse in this League!

Aston Villa 2 – 1 Everton

Former England team mates, and Premier League Hall of Fame inductees, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard faced off, this time as managers. The game was poised to be intense taking into account Steven Gerrard relationship with Everton. His charges did not disappoint and they secured a comfortable win with a sumptuous goal from Danny Ings in the first half and another goal from Emi Buendia later on. There were some nervy moments later on when Lucas Digne scored an Own Goal against his former team Everton. Coincidentally, this was his second ever Own Goal, with the first being against Aston Villa playing for Everton. Marvelous Nakamba was a notable absentee from the Villa bench with rumours that his team is ready to listen to offers to take him away from Villa Park.

Manchester City 4 – 0 AFC Bournemouth

The Guardiola train is not stopping any time soon. The new cog in their armour Erling Haaland is fitting beuatifully and Kevin De Bruyne keeps on reminding people why he is one of the best players of the game right now. City completely controlled and dominated the game and didn’t seem to be in the mood to let it all go. Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring early in the first half. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden sealed the game for City before the break. Jefferson Lerma added onto the misery with an own goal in the second half. Zimbabwean starlet, Jordan Zemura was missing from the squad after he contracted Covid 19.

Arsenal 4 – 2 Leicester City

After last week, when he impressed but didn’t score, it seemed like Gabriel Jesus was a man on a mission. This was his day and we were just there to observe and marvel. 4 goal contributions, 2 goals and 2 assists made sure that Arsenal didn’t let up on Leicester and they eventually took the three points. But Leicester we always going to be ready for a fight. An own goal from William Saliba and a goal from the ever-there James Maddison kept them in the game at some point but goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka doused that fire. The big question now is can, Arsenal maintain their good form?

Brentford 4 – 0 Manchester United

Thomas Frank’s Bees played with a purpose and Manchester United were always destined to be second no matter what they seemed to try. A familiar mistake from David De Gea gave Brentford the lead via Josh DaSilva and from that moment it seemed like United were rocked to the core. Mathias Jensen scored in the 18th minute from another mistake and a drubbing was in the air. Cristiano Ronaldo resigned to his fate, started the game and he seemed to be irritated all game long and was barking admonitions at his teammates. But it wasn’t going to end there, a goal from Ben Mee in the 30th minute and another one 5 minutes later by Bryan Mbeumo made things worse for the erstwhile Red Devils. Their fate was written in the stars and their protesting fans at the away end witnessed the rot in the team even more clearly. The second half was marginally better but without goals scored, Brentford’s David Raya enjoyed his day between the sticks.

Rest of the Grounds!

Southampton 2 – 2 Leeds United

Brighton 0 – 0 Newcastle

Wolves 0 – 0 Fulham

Upcoming Fixtures – Game-week 2.

Sunday

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Monday

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace