DStv Premiership: Zimbabwean players weekly roundup

The 2022/23 DStv Premiership match day 3 concluded yesterday and here is how Zimbabwean players across the Limpopo fared for their respective sides.

Khama Billiat started for Kaizer Chiefs in their 0-4 loss to his former paymasters Mamelodi Sundowns.

The diminutive winger’s second half penalty was saved by Ronwen Williams.

Ronald Pfumbidzai started for Chippa United in their impressive 1-0 win over Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

He was employed in a four-man midfield by coach Daine Klate.

Washington Arubi was in goal for Marumo Gallants in their 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows.

For Arrows, Divine Lunga and Knox Mutizwa started.

George Chigova was an unused substitute for SuperSport United, in their 0-2 loss to TS Galaxy.

The big goalkeeper continues to play second fiddle at Matsatsantsa despite Williams leaving for Masandawana.