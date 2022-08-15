FC Platinum dominate Castle Lager PSL July Awards

FC Platinum have scooped both accolades in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Monthly Awards for July.

Norman Mapeza has won the Coach of the Month award after leading the Zvishavane-based team in an undefeated run that saw them registering four wins and a draw.

The victories were against title race rivals Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba and Harare City, while the draw was recorded in the Dynamos clash.

The results helped the Platinum Boys open a six-point gap on top of the table during that period.

Goalkeeper Wallace Magalane has picked the Player of the Month gong after registering clean sheets in all FC Platinum’s five games played in July.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Monthly Awards

July Coach of the Month: Norman Mapeza (FC Platinum)

July Player of the Month: Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum)