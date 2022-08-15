Nakamba’s Aston Villa future up in air as club makes decision

Marvelous Nakamba has been transfer listed at Aston Villa amid growing uncertainty about his future.

According to The Athletic, the Zimbabwean midfielder is among the four players that could leave the club in the current window.

The website claims that Villa are open to offers for the 28-year-old player as coach Steven Gerrard wants to trim his bloated squad.

Nakamba has missed the first two opening games of the EPL season. He was not included in matchday squads for both games despite attending training sessions.

Should Nakamba leave the club, his departure would potentially raise the most eyebrows.

This is because Gerrard was glowing in his praise of the former Club Brugge enforcer after an impressive start to the post-Dean Smith era last year.

The Warriors international even won the club’s Player of the Month award for November.

But a long-term knee injury followed and affected his campaign. He failed to get game time after recovering from the setback and the arrival of Boubacar Kamara has also made the situation worse.

Other players on transfer list at Villa are Anwar El Ghazi, Bertrand Traore and Kortney Hause.