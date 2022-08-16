Plymouth Argyle coach issues explanation on Galloway absence

Plymouth Argyle coach Steven Schumacher has explained Brendan Galloway’s absence in their 2-0 League One win against Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean defender was excluded from the matchday squad for the encounter, raising concerns the player might have picked another injury.

Three days earlier, Galloway had played in his first competitive match for the Pilgrims in more than eight months when he featured for over an hour in a Carabao Cup fixture.

He was out due to a knee injury suffered in November.

But according to Schumacher, the 26-year-old’s absence on weekend was not due to injury but a tactical decision.

The coach told The Plymouth Herald newspaper: “It was tough to pick the bench because young Jack was brilliant the other night – so was Brendan. I just felt we needed to cover all bases.

“If Bali Mumba had got tired in the heat – they have to cover some ground those wing-backs – and we were needing a goal it was probably best to have Jack on the bench, who might create a chance.

“And then I thought defensively if we didn’t need a goal we could have Nigel go in there and Macca (Gillesphey) could go to left wing-back, so that’s kind of what we chose.

“It was a tough decision. I explained it to Brendan and he was cool with it.”