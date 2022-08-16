Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has completed a move to Turkish club Alanyaspor.

Manchester United are weighing up a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha. Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag has shifted his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to exit Manchester United and is open to selling the Portugal international in the transfer window. The Times

Chelsea are ready to increase their offer for Anthony Gordon as Everton’s stance that the winger is not for sale comes under severe test. Daily Mirror

Manchester United have officially withdrawn their offer to Barcelona. They had this offer on the table of £72m for weeks and there was a deadline on it which has passed. Marcel van der Kraan

West Ham, Marseille and Monaco are all interested in taking Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, with the Old Trafford outfit keen to offload the 28-year-old Ivorian. The Athletic

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonsoh has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and the La Liga side are set to pay £6m for the 31-year-old Spain defender. Bild

Barcelona’s move for Bernardo Silva is likely to fall through as Manchester City are unwilling to lower their valuation of €100 million for the Portuguese. Mundo Deportivo

Hakim Ziyech continues to remain a top priority for Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag who he had earlier trained at Ajax. Nabil Djellit