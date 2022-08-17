Man Utd owners now open to selling minority stake in club

Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, could be open to selling a stake in the club and have held talks with potential investors.
Pressure has been mounting on the Glazers after an atrocious start to the 2022-2023 Premier League season as fans and ex-players have been calling for radical changes at Old Trafford.
According to Bloomberg, the owners have held preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing in a new investor.
The potential investor, however, would get a minority stake as the Glazer family is not yet ready to cede control of the EPL team.
Manchester United is valued at about £5 billion ($6 billion)and is one of the best-known and most successful clubs in world football.
The club has won a record 13 English Premier League titles.