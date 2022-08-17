Mbembesi man murdered over Man United’s loss to Brentford

A 31-year old man from Mbembesi in Matabeleland North, was reportedly murdered during an argument over Manchester United’s loss to Brentford in the English Premier League.

Vukile Nkoomo was allegedly struck with a machete by Sthembelani Tshuma on August 13 in rural Mbembesi, after Erik Ten Hag’s charges suffered their second defeat of the current campaign at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Bulawayo-based publication The Sunday News reports that Vukile was murdered after trying to stop an argument between his alleged killer and his brother, over the outcome of the match.

The suspect is on the run, a development confirmed by the Matabeleland North provincial spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.