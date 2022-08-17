Nqobizitha Masuku returns to Highlanders after unsuccessful trial stint in Middle East

Nqobizitha Masuku is back training with his club Highlanders after an unsuccessful trial stint in the Middle East.

Masuku left the country last month for a two week assessment at Al Rams in the United Arab Emirates First Division League.

According to reports, the Bosso vice-skipper impressed the technical team but a deal could not be reached, prompting the player to return home.

He has since joined the training and will be available for selection in the Sunday’s Chibuku Super Cup first round encounter against Triangle United.

Masuku is under contract at Highlanders until 2025 after signing an extension in late February.

The 29-year-old was at Zambian top-flight side BuildCon in 2018 but returned to Bosso just a season later.