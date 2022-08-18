Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester United have had a €130m bid for Joao Felix rejected by Atletico Madrid. AS

Forward Antony is no longer an option for Manchester United with the 22-year-old Brazil international suggesting he is happy at Ajax, despite being linked with the Premier League club throughout the transfer window. De Telegraaf

Paris Saint-Germain are working on a £59.1m deal to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City as the Qatar-owned club seek to strengthen a squad they hope can win a first Champions League title. The Times

Besiktas are eager to close a deal with Everton for Dele Alli and have offered either to take the attacking midfielder on a loan initially or alternatively for him to join the Turkish Super Lig club with an immediate permanent sale of around €8-10m. The Telegraph

Anthony Gordon wants to join Chelsea as he waits in hope to see if the London club make a new offer to sign him after a formal £45m bid was turned down by Everton. The Telegraph

Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would rather leave Barcelona for Chelsea than Manchester United, according to reports which also suggest that Barcelona value him at £25m, a figure Chelsea are reluctant to pay for the 33-year-old Gabon international. The Telegraph

Chelsea may be willing to allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United on loan if he agrees to extend his contract first. The Mail

Wolves have signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes in a club-record £42.2m deal.

Sporting Lisbon have expressed interest in signing Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old has repeatedly told Manchester United he wants to leave. 90min

Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana believes the Foxes are pricing him out of a move – with the club said to be asking for a record fee of more than the £80m they received for Manchester United’s England defender Harry Maguire, 29 – for the 21-year-old. The Times

Manchester United are willing to pay £67m for Real Madrid’s 30-year-old midfielder Casemiro and double the Brazilian’s wages to £360,000 a week, after talks with Juventus’ France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, broke down. Relevo