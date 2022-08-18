Zambian club sign strategic partnership agreement with La Liga

LaLiga and Zambian giants Zanaco Football Club on Wednesday announced a partnership that will see the Spanish professional league transfer its football expertise and knowledge to club’s coaches.

This is the third agreement between LaLiga and a major African club after similar strategic consultancy and business partnerships with Tanzanian champions Yanga SC and Angolan champions Petro Atletico de Luanda, and further showcases LaLiga’s continued commitment to the growth and development of African football at all levels.

The sports consultancy partnership between LaLiga and Zanaco Football Club was signed in Lusaka today and will see physical coaching sessions run twice a year at Zanaco Football Club by LaLiga coaches, the first of which will be held in September this year.

These will be followed up with a series of digital monitoring sessions and a football and business exchange between the parties, as LaLiga continues to demonstrate its international leadership in football management.

Founded in 1978 as a social team by management trainees of the Zambia National Commercial Bank Plc, Zanaco Football Club has become one of the most successful and decorated teams in Zambian football history.

“We are confident this strategic partnership will continue to unlock international doors and expertise for Zanaco Football Club and we look forward to working with the club to help it reach the lofty goals they have set for themselves,” said LaLiga Southern Africa Managing Director, Marcos Pelegrin.

Zanaco Football Club Board Chairperson, David Musunga said: “We are very delighted to have signed the sports development partnership agreement with LaLiga.

“The signing of the agreement resonates well with our strategic focus of identifying and developing young talent into professional footballers for the benefit of Zambian football in particular and African football in general.

“Laliga has the football expertise and knowledge that will be of great value to Zanaco Football Club in its quest to produce professional football players for the world market and improve technical skills of our coaches.

“Zanaco Football Club looks forward to the implementation of the agreement.”

LaLiga’s latest commercial agreement in Africa is part of the internationalisation strategy the league began in 2016, which has seen it promote knowledge sharing between leagues, organisations and clubs on every continent.