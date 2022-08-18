Zim prospect joins Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of Blackburn Rovers forward David Chigwada.

The youngster will join City’s U15s ahead of the new season. He joins another Zimbabwe prospective forward Seth Chingwaro who has been at Manchester City academy since 2019.

Chigwada, 14, who primarily plays as a winger, was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents.

He started his youth career at Rovers and has represented England at U15s along with another Zimbabwe prospect Shumaira Mheuka, who recently joined Chelsea Youth.