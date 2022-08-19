Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says his club have opened talks with James Maddison over a new contract. Sky Sports

Manchester United are close to an agreement with Real Madrid for midfielder Casemiro in a deal worth £50.7m plus £8.5m in add-ons. Sky Sports

Manchester United have suffered yet another blow in their pursuit of a summer transfer target as Jurrien Timber extended his contract with Ajax.

PSV Eindhoven will not entertain a bid from Manchester United for Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo, 23, until after their Champions League play-off second leg at home to Rangers on 24 August. The Mail

Chelsea want to push ahead with a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a stop-gap solution before looking at long-term targets next summer including RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku. The Telegraph

Fulham are in advanced talks with Roma to sign Dutch winger Justin Kluivert on loan. The Guardian

Nice are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign winger Nicolas Pepe on loan. Pepe is not part of Mikel Arteta’s long term plans and hasn’t started a Premier League match since October. Sky Sports

Borussia Dortmund will not pursue an opportunity to sign Manchester United’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, because of his age and wage requirements. Bild

Manchester City do not want to sell midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, despite interest from Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the Portugal international. Sky Sports

France and Lyon defender Malo Gusto, 19, has attracted interest from Barcelona and Manchester United. L’Equipe