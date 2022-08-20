Breaking: Nakamba makes first matchday squad appearance for Villa this season

Marvelous Nakamba has made his first matchday squad appearance for Aston Villa this season.

The midfielder was included in the team to face Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at 4 pm CAT.

However, he will start on the bench in this afternoon’s encounter.

Nakamba failed to make the selection in the opening two games of the campaign.

The Warriors international is facing an uncertain future at the EPL club after falling out of favour.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is reportedly among four players that could leave Villa Park before the end of the transfer window.

It was revealed last week that the club is open to offers for the player.

And as quoted by the Birmingham Mail newspaper, Gerrard has told the players that are no longer in his plans to find new teams.

The gaffer said: “There are players around the squad that need to go out for different challenges and need to go and play football.

“We’ve been more than honest and more than respectful, face to face with those players, so they all know where they stand.

“That’s the large part of our focus (shipping players out) because we want people to play football. We want them to go and look for football elsewhere because we want them to have a better chance of playing and have better football happiness. There’s still a couple of weeks left, and we’ll continue to have an eye on the market, and we’ll see what comes up.”