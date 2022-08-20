Chibuku Super Cup Saturday Preview

The Chibuku Super Cup will return this afternoon with four first-round fixtures lined up.

The competition kicked off earlier in the month with two preliminary round games that saw ZPC Kariba and WhaWha progressing to the next stage to join the other top 14 teams that received a bye.

Defending champions FC Platinum will host Tenax CS at Mandave Stadium.

The encounter will be the first for the two teams in the competition after the correctional service side earned a promotion to the top-flight last season.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, who won the 2016 edition and finished the 2021 edition, will be up against Herentals at the Baobab Stadium.

Black Rhinos will host CAPS United at Vengere Stadium in Rusape, while Chicken Inn play two-time winners Harare City at Luveve Stadium.

Competition Format

The competition will revert to the traditional knockout format from the preliminary round.

In the previous edition that acted as a warm-up tournament to the 2021/22 season, the eighteen top-flight teams were grouped into four groups, with the top two sides progressing to the quarterfinals.

The draw was based on the log table of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17.

The four least ranked teams began their campaigns in the preliminary stage. The winners progressed to the first round, where they joined the teams ranked from number 1-14.

The top-8 sides on the log standings were the seeded teams paired with the sides from Number 9-14 plus the preliminary round winners.

Broadcast Details

ZTN Prime and ZTV will broadcast the games. A live stream feed will be available on the Chibuku Zimbabwe page.

Fixtures

Chicken Inn vs Harare City (Luveve Stadium)

FC Platinum vs Tenax (Mandava Stadium)

Black Rhinos vs CAPS United (Vengere Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Herentals (Baobab Stadium)

*All games start at 3 pm CAT.