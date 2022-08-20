FC Platinum, Chicken Inn through as CAPS United bow out of Chibuku Super Cup

Defending champions FC Platinum are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup after beating Tenax 2-0.

The Platinum Boys were frustrated for the majority of the game, failing to bring any threat to the Tenax keeper. Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Blessing Moyo’s efforts towards the half-hour were the only opportunities that went on target.

Tenax, on the other end, sat deep and only had a few breaks towards the break.

The game went to half-time with no goals scored.

After a slow start to the second period, Juan Mutudza finally broke the deadlock off Gift Mbweti’s cross.

Panashe Mutimbanyoka sealed the victory with ten minutes to the clock to send FC Platinum to the quarterfinals.

Chicken Inn also booked their place in the last-eight round after beating Harare City 2-0 at Luveve Stadium.

The Gamecocks got their goals from Munashe Pini and Malvin Gaki.

Ten-man Herentals edged Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 to earn the passage to the next round of the competition.

The Students cruised to victory, thanks to Tinotenda Benza’s brace, while Prince Chama received a red card in the 79th minute.

Ngezi got their consolation from Tinotenda Murasiranwa three minutes from time.

In Rusape, Black Rhinos eliminated CAPS United after winning 1-0.