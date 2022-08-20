Jordan Zemura available for selection against Arsenal

Bournemouth left-back Jordan Zemura will be available for selection in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter against Arsenal at Vitality Stadium.

The kick-off time is at 6:30 pm CAT.

The Warriors international missed the Cherries’ previous outing after testing positive for COVID-19.

He returned to training this week after getting medical clearance.

“Defender Jordan Zemura, who was sidelined against City following a positive COVID-19 test, resumed training with the squad this week,” the club said on Friday.

Zemura made a good start to life in the English Premier League against Aston Villa in the opening matchday.

The Zimbabwean started in the game and played the entire ninety minutes as his side won 2-0.

He played more defensively and did enough to contain much of the threat from his wing.