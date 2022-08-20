Premier League Preview: Gameweek 3

The Premier League returns again this week and the wait has been too long already. We have some intriguing match-ups and we are here to tell you what you need to know for this upcoming game week.

Tottenham v Wolves, Saturday 1.30pm CAT

Spurs were lucky to come out of last week’s derby against Chelsea with a draw. On a normal day they would have lost that game, the Video Assistant Referee for that tie, Mike Dean has already apologised for his poor performance in that game. Antonio Conte wouldn’t be worried though, his team clearly understands his vision and now execution will be needed. Daniel Levy has played his part in the market and chances are high that Spurs could end their trophy drought this season or at least come close as much as possible. For Wolves, this is Bruno Lage’s time to shine and he know his players after last season and they just need to be unleashed. Watch out for club record buy, Matheus Nunes who will start this week. Wolves are well placed to be giant killers again this season.

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Saturday 6.30pm CAT

It might just be too early to say Arsenal are on the run of their life but indications are really good for them. This game will be the ultimate test for them. They haven’t won the opening three games of a season since their Invincibles season and they can write a new chapter in their history books with Mikel Arterta at the helm. Bukayo Saka, the two Brazilian Gabriels, Martinelli and Jesus and William Saliba are a good core to build something special from here on.

Leicester City vs Southampton, Saturday 4.00pm CAT

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last 4 games against the Saints and have lost just one of their last 10 league home games. That should be omen enough for Brendan Rodgers to win this game plus the fact that their iconic talisman, James Vardy has extended his stay for a further two years. But football can be a funny game, the transfer noises around, Wesley Fofana and James Maddison may just be enough of a distraction for Southampton to snatch a positive result.

Fulham vs Brentford, Saturday 4.00pm CAT

Aleksndar Mitrovic must be sick and tired of people waiting for him to prove himself in the Premier League. But after last week’s penalty miss, he still needs to show that the opening day heroics against Liverpool were not a fluke. Brentford, fresh off, after teaching Manchester United a footballing lesson last week will be high on confidence and Ivan Toney in particular seems ready to make it all happen this season. We expect an open and enterprising game.

Leeds vs Chelsea, Sunday 2.00pm CAT

Chelsea are still not settled as a team and I doubt Todd Boehly expects miracles from Thomas Tuchel but he still can make it happen and the Blues fans expect some trophy challenges. After last week’s frustrating game he must be buoyed to lead his team to a good showing this week and it just won’t be easy against Leeds. The teams have the same amount of points after two games. Chelsea have never won back to back league games against Leeds at Elland Road after last season 3 – 0 thumping. Rodrigo and Mason Mount will be the key players in this match.

Newcastle vs Manchester City, Sunday 5.30pm CAT

The second biggest match this weekend and it’s not because of Middle East sports washing but football ability. Both teams haven’t conceded a goal so far and it looks to be an interesting match. Eddie Howe might opt to defend deep and counter attack with Allan Saint-Maximin and Almiron and that still could be a huge test for City’s defence. Manchester City have scored in each of their last 27 games, the longest streak of that nature. The Magpies have only won 1 match out of their last 29 against the Citizens (January 2019). But all bet could be off this season and Howe’s charges could into their own versus Pep Guardiaola’s well oiled machine.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Monday 9.00pm CAT

The biggest match this week not on form but because of history and legacies. Manchester United are smarting after two opening back to back defeats and Liverpool are still not in tune after two consecutive draws. United have a huge point to prove and pride is at stake. Just last season, they were trounced 5-0 by their rivals at home and another showing of that nature might cause further implosions at Carrington. Liverpool have the ability but it still hasn’t come together so far by their own high standards and this game has probably come too early for both sets of coaches. The two likely forwards, Roberto Firmino and Cristiano Ronaldo will be key and a good game out of either of them might prove pivotal for the points.

Rest of the Grounds!

Everton vs Nottingham Forrest, Saturday 4.00pm CAT

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, Saturday 4.00pm CAT

West Ham vs Brighton, Sunday 3.30pm CAT