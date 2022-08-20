Simba Bhora close to sealing promotion to PSL

As it stands, only complacency of the highest order can prevent Simba Bhora from getting promoted to the Premier Soccer League.

The 2022 Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One season still has four rounds of fixtures left but there is no sense in tiptoeing around what has become a foregone conclusion.

Today’s hard-fought 2-1 win over fellow title rivals Herentals U20 in a thrilling top of the table clash at Wadzanai Stadium, was confirmation that the finishing line is in sight for Arthur Tutani’s troops.

They have have a five point gap at the summit of the table and those Musatikanganwe Kana Mava MuPremier lyrics often sung in the mining town, directed at club owner Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, must now be taken seriously by the businessman.

Simba Bhora winning the sole ticket to the country’s top flight is no longer a matter of if, its a question of when, and even Tutani admits that is the case.

“We are almost there,” the veteran coach told the media today.

“I’m haply for Simba Bhora, well-done Simba Bhora family, we are almost there, we are in the right direction.

“It’s very difficult to guide a team from Division One into the Premier League, but this time I will try and make sure that I coach Simba Bhora into the Premier League,” added Tutani.