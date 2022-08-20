Watch: Maswanhise scores insane volley for Leicester City U21

Tawanda Maswanhise scored his third goal in three games for Leicester City U21 on Friday.

The Zimbabwean forward hit a brilliant volley in the Young Foxes’ 3-1 win ober West Ham U21 in the EPL2.

Maswanhise, who trained with the senior squad in the pre-season, struck home in the 25th minute to double the lead.

" !" Some strike from Maswanhise to finish off a free-flowing move by the #lcfcu21s — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 19, 2022

The Zimbabwean forward was also involved in Leicester’s third goal after his initial close-range effort was partially blocked and the ball fell on the path of George Hirst, who mopped it in.

Leicester City TV commentator Gerry Taggart picked Maswanhise among the most outstanding players in the game.

He said: “It’s been a really solid display. The more experienced players have played a part in that.

“Wright, Hirst and Maswanhise – it was a fantastic performance from them. Brunt was solid and looks head and shoulders the best player on the pitch for me. Braybrooke just controlled the midfield and showed the true quality he’s got in the last move.”