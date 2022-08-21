An Oil Classico Banger, Chelsea Aberrant – Premier League Wrap

Another day, more thrills from the Premier League! This league is the most unpredictable in the world and that just increases ten-fold because no result is foregone till the fat lady sings. This is our wrap for today’s fixtures.

Newcastle United 3 – 3 Manchester City

The Magpies almost did it! Call it the Oil Classico or the Sportswashing Derby, this was one of the Premier League’s classic games because it had everything. A sublime free-kick goal, more goals, a delicious assist and even some VAR drama, what more could you want? When Ilkay Gündogan opened the scoring for City in the 5th minute, a lot of people must have thought that this was just going to be another processional game for City. But no, Eddie Howe is building something strong at United and they fought relentlessly after conceding the first goal. Allan Saint Maximin ran amok against the City defence and provided 2 assists for Miguel Almiron in the 28th minute and Callum Wilson in the 39th minute for Newcastle to take the lead. Pep Guardiola looked shell shocked going to the second half trailing behind. 9 minutes into the second half, Kieran Trippier did it again, a well placed free-kick earned Newcastle a two goal cushion. The Bath Beckham has scored 3 dead ball goals since his return into the Premier League. But the story wasn’t going to end there, especially with a team of Manchester City’s pedigree. In a spell of 4 minutes, Erling Haaland and Bernando Silva levelled the game for City. The latter with a scrumptious assist from Kevin De Bruyne. The main talking point, though will be about Kieran Trippier’s rescinded red card (changed to yellow) after a VAR check. Trippier flew into a high challenge against a marauding De Bruyne and that contentious moment could set the standard for the season. In large potions of the game when United where leading, Guardiola looked really worried. Could it be that Eddie Howe has already built a monster but he hasn’t used the full potential of the oil funds available to him?

Leeds 3 – 0 Chelsea

Edouard Mendy set the ball rolling but in the wrong direction when he tried to cleverly beat a pressing Brenden Aaronson in the 33rd minute, that costly mistake resulted in a goal and that seemed to shift the momentum completely away from Chelsea. From that moment, it seemed like Thomas Tuchel was outclassed in every department by his opposite number, Jesse Marsch. A 4th goal in three games for Rodrigo made sure that Leeds went into the break sauntering high and relishing the chance to play the demoralized Blues again the second half. They were right, the man of the moment, Rodrigo, set up, Leed’s 3rd goal scored by Jack Harrison and that was game, set and match for the Whites. New acquisition Kalidou Koulibaly made things even worse for his side, Chelsea when he was shown a second yellow card and sent off. Chelsea have still never won back to back league games at Elland Road.

