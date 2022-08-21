Chibuku Super Cup Sunday Preview

The Chibuku Super Cup first round will wrap up this afternoon with four places up for grabs in the quarterfinals.

The round started on Saturday with Chicken Inn, FC Platinum, Herentals and Black Rhinos all booking their places in the last eight.

Dynamos will host WhaWha at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Glamour Boys recently hit a purple patch in the league and will be looking to maintain that pace in the knockout competition.

The Harare giants will be boosted by the return of Bill Antonio who was unavailable for the past month. The winger was in Belgium on trials and only returned holme last week.

WhaWha, on the other hand, have struggled in the league and will be looking to atone for their dismissal performances.

The correctional service outfit started their campaign in the preliminary round, beating Cranborne Bullets to progress to the next round.

At Gibbo, Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has a chance to take his first shot at silverware when his side face Triangle United.

Both teams have won the tournament before, with the Sugar Boys clinching the honour in 2018, while Bosso got it in the following year.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds will host Yadah at Vengere Stadium while Bulawayo Chiefs face ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium.

Broadcast Details

ZTN Prime and ZTV will broadcast the games. A live stream feed will be available on the Chibuku Zimbabwe page.

Fixtures

Dynamos vs WhaWha (NSS)

Triangle United vs Yadah (Gibbo Stadium)

Manica Diamonds vs Yadah (Vengere Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve Stadium)

*Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT for all the games.