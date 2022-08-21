Tenax coach makes open admission about FC Platinum after Chibuku Super Cup loss

Tenax CS coach Blessing Madombi has made an open admission about FC Platinum after his side lost 2-0 to bow out of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Tenax did well to contain the pressure for the majority of the game but slumped later on to concede two goals.

The Platinum Boys got their first goal in the 67th minute through Juan Mutudza, who slotted home Gift Mbweti’s cross.

Panashe Mutimbanyoka sealed the victory with a superb solo effort ten minutes to the clock.

Speaking after the game, Madombi admitted that their plan failed due FC Platinum’s quality play.

He said: “Our plan was to hold them, unfortunately that only worked in the first half.

“They are good with the ball, and we wanted to mark them out, but we failed. From here we move on to the league and hope the fight for relegation will end in our favour.”

Tenax are currently in the 17th place with 21 points from 24 league games.