Who can stop Bayern Munich? – Bundesliga Wrap

Bayern Munich have won 10 consecutive League titles and their era of dominance doesn’t seem to be diminishing at all. They have won all their three games of the new season scoring, 15 goals and just conceding once. To make things even sweeter, today’s demolishing of VfL Bochum, 7 – 0 was on former talisman Robert Lewandowski‘s birthday. He requested and ended up forcing a transfer earlier in the transfer window and it seems like the German giants have moved on quite nicely without him.

Two goals from new boy, Sadio Mane and goals from Kinglsey Coman, Leroy Sane, another new boy, Matthijs De Ligt, Serge Gnabry and an own goal to boot easily handed the three points to Bayern. Kinglsey Coman in particular seemed to be flourishing and provided two assists in the game. This season Leroy Sane seems to be on his level best and that can only spell disaster for their Bundesliga and Champions League rivals.

Borussia Dortmund the perennial challengers to Bayern’s throne suffered a bizarre setback on Saturday. After winning their first two games to keep on track with the defending champions, they embarrassingly lost to Werder Bremen who mounted a three goal spirited comeback from in the last minutes of the game. Dortmund led till the 88th minute with goals from Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerriero. But Werder Bremen had other ideas, they scored in the 89th minute via, Lee Buchanan, in the 93rd minute via Niklas Schmidt and for the three points a goal by Oliver Burke in the 95th minute. This is especially worrying for Dortmund’s heirachy as they recruited players to plug in defensive gaps. But we are only still 3 games into the season and the team could still be jelling up.

Rest of The Grounds!

Borussia M’gladbach 1 – 0 Hertha Berlin

Wolfsburg 0 – 0 Schalke

Stuttgart 0 – 1 Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen 0 – 3 Hoffenheim

Augsburg 1 – 2 Mainz

Union Berlin 2 – 1 RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – 1 FC Cologne