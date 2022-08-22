DStv Premiership: Zimbabwean players weekly roundup

Zimbabwean players in the DStv Premiership were in action for their respective side over the weekend —here is how they fared.

George Chigova started for SuperSport United for the first time this season as Gavin Hunt’s men played out a goalless draw with Orlando Pirates.

That was also the imposing shot-stopper’s first clean sheet for the Pretoria-based side.

Khama Billiat started for Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto giants 1-0 over Richards Bay.

The nimble-footed winger started as a centre-forward but was substituted with 12 minutes remaining.

Tawanda Macheke started for Maritzburg United in the Team Of Choice’s 2-1 victory over Ronald Pfumbidzai’s Chippa United.

Pfumbidzai also started for the Chilli Boys.

Divine Lunga and Knox Mutizwa both started for Golden Arrows in their goalless draw with TS Galaxy.

Mutizwa was later replaced by Ryan Moon in the second half.

Washington Arubi was in goal for Marumo Gallants in their 2-2 draw with Royal AM.