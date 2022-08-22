Zim players based abroad round-up

Marvelous Nakamba made his first matchday squad appearance for Aston Villa this season over the weekend.

The midfielder was part of the team that faced Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday.

However, he was an unused substitute in the game.

Jordan Zemura played ninety minutes as Bournemouth lost 3-0 to Arsenal.

The Warriors international missed the Cherries’ previous outing after testing positive for COVID-19.

He had an average game playing as a winger and couldn’t find the spark due to the visitors’ dominance in all departments.

Zemura received a yellow card in the first half, his first booking in the EPL.

Admiral Muskwe and Brendan Galloway made their first league starts in the new season for their respective teams.

Muskwe started in the Luton Town XI that won 2-0 against Swansea in the English Championship. The striker played for an hour before he was substituted.

The 22-year-old had a quiet afternoon, making one attempt at a goal, as he played mostly in a wide area and got into the box on a few occasions.

Galloway was featured for the entire game as Plymouth Argyle beat Forest Green Rovers 3-0 in the English League One. The defender, who recently recovered from a long-term knee injury, had only been used as a substitute and was not part of the squad in the previous round.

The left-back was reserved at the back and rarely went forward to aid the attack.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa retained his starting berth in the Wigan Athletic’s encounter against Birmingham City.

The right-back put a decent display at the defence and was mobile along his flank to aid the attack. He featured for the entire game and captained the side to a 1-0 victory.

QPR forward Macauley Bonne was not part of the Rangers’ matchday squad that drew 1-1 versus Rotherham in the English Championship.

Bonne hasn’t gotten significant minutes on the pitch this season and has been tipped to find a new club before the transfer window closed.

Doncaster Rovers’ Tavonga Kuleya was an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over Salford City.

Tino Kadewere sat out again as Lyon beat Troyes 4-0 in the French Ligue 1.

The striker hasn’t been featured this season due to stiff competition in the team.

Marshall Munetsi played the full game as Stade de Reims drew 1-1 versus Strasbourg.

The midfielder has featured in all three games in the Ligue 1 campaign.

Greentown FC striker Nyasha Mushekwi scored the fastest goal of the 2022 Chinese Super League season so far in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Shanghai Port.

The former Warriors international struck home a solo effort just 38 seconds into the game.

The 34-year-old picked the ball near the centre circle and outpaced four markers before slotting past the keeper from twelve yards out.

Mushekwi now has four goals in ten matches this season.

Teenage Hadebe was unavailable for Houston Dynamo’s 1-1 draw against Colorado in MLS.

The Warriors defender picked up a leg injury a few weeks ago and has, so far, missed four straight games.