Billiat lacks quality around him at Kaizer Chiefs: Robson Muchichwa

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Robson Muchichwa says Khama Billiat has not excelled at the Soweto giants because he lacks quality around him.

Billiat swapped the yellow shirt of Mamelodi Sundowns for the black and gold of Amakhosi in 2018 but has failed to replicate the form which propelled him to stardom at Masandawana.

Muchichwa believes that has been the case due to lack of quality around the Mufakose-bred winger, who has scored only 24 goals for Kaizer Chiefs in four seasons.

“Khama hasn’t been the Khama we know since he joined Chiefs. From how I see it, I think it has to do with the quality of players around him… they are not helping his type of play,” Muchichwa told South African publication Soccer Laduma.

“Without good supply, it’s difficult for him. Just take Peter Shalulile – he’s not the most skilful striker, but he’s got quality around him who feeds him the right balls. They make his job easy so he can just put the ball in the net. If you can take Shalulile now and put him at Chiefs, you’ll ask yourself if he’s the same player scoring week in and week out at Sundowns.

“That’s why Billiat was shining at Sundowns, and he hasn’t played real football since he joined Chiefs. He needs quality to shelve the pressure off him,” added the former Chiefs man,” Muchichwa added.