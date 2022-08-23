Cape Town City beat Kaizer Chiefs

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs suffered their third defeat of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign when they were beaten 0-2 by Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium today.

Arthur Zwane’s charges arrived in the Mother City oozing with confidence following a hard-fought victory over Richards Bay over the weekend.

Six minutes into the clash, they were behind. Darwin Gonzalez tapped in from close range to give the Citizens the lead.

Taahir Goedeman almost doubled City’s advantage in the 22nd minute but his well-taken shot crashed against the crossbar.

Gonzalez’s early strike was the difference between the two sides at the half time interval.

Kgaogelo Sekgota almost leveled matters for Amakhosi three minutes after the restart but his header was well kept out by Darren Keet, in goal for Cape Town City.

Nathan Farasika headed home City’s second just after the hour mark as Erik Tinkler’s men finally found the insurance goal.

Farasika did well in the 72nd minute to clear a Keegan Dolly effort off the line as City registered their first win of the season.