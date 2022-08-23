Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester United transfer chiefs remain convinced that Frenkie de Jong can still become a signing for the Old Trafford club before the summer window shuts. Daily Mail

United are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32. Sky Sports

Chelsea are confident of sealing a deal to sign Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon this week and are also working on a deal to bring in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. The Times

Chelsea and Barcelona are both increasingly optimistic that a deal will be reached for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Sky Sports

Manchester United confirmed the arrival of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in an initial £60m deal plus £10m in add-ons. He will sign a four-year deal with the option of an extra year.

Valencia and Tottenham have resumed talks over loan deal for Bryan Gil and a deal could be completed this week. Sky Sports

Barcelona are looking at Celta Vigo’s Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 27, as an alternative to Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso because the Catalan club’s move for the 31-year-old Spain international is getting complicated. Helena Condis Edo

AC Milan are close to signing Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga on loan, as the Rossoneri look to bolster their defence. Gianluca Di Marzio

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille on an initial loan with an option to make the switch permanent for €8 million (£6.8m/$8m). Gianluca DI Marzio

Juventus have stopped Nicolo Rovella from joining Monza on loan despite coming to an agreement with the newly-promoted Serie A side. Calciomercato