CAPS United players boycott training, again

CAPS United players have boycotted training again citing outstanding salaries and winning bonuses, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

The Harare giants’ well-documented financial crisis appeared to be getting better in the last few months and that has led to the team getting results on the field of play.

But Soccer24 has it on good authority that Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges have not regrouped since their 0-1 loss to Black Rhinos in the Chibuku Super Cup last Saturday.

They have agreed as a team to not attend training until the issue is resolved.

“We agreed as a group to boycott training until we get our money,” a senior player who asked not to be named, told Soccer24.

“Salaries are now being paid after 3 months and when that is done, the club leadership uses a very low exchange rate.

“They lied to us after the Bulawayo City game that salaries had been paid. They even sent a fake confirmation on the players’ WhatsApp group but no money has reflected in our accounts till now, and that worsened the situation.

“The coach (Chitembwe) tried to convince us to attend training yesterday but we stood our ground,” the player added.

Team Manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya confirmed that there was no training yesterday but referred questions to the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Jones.

“Yes there was no training yesterday because of money promised to the players on Monday but I think it did reflect. But everything has been resolved and we are on our way now. You can check with CJ (Jones),” said Chinogwenya.