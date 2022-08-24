Munetsi gets critical praise in France for his good deeds

Marshall Munetsi has received critical praise in France for his efforts to help the underprivileged in Zimbabwe.

The 26-year-old, through his Marshall Munetsi Foundation, pays school fees for sixty primary and secondary students in his home area of Mabvuku.

The foundation also helps rural schools with soccer kits and balls for football development.

His target is now to bring shelter to the homeless.

The Stade de Reims midfielder’s deeds were covered in a French weekly newspaper, Journal du Dimanche.

Explaining to the outlet why he is assisting the under-privileged, Munetsi said he has no interest in material things and finds happiness in helping others.

The actions have been commended by football followers, including journalists, in France, with some describing him as an unusual player.

« Le Rémois Marshall Munetsi paie les frais de scolarité de soixante enfants au Zimbabwe. Son rapport à l’argent n’est pas courant. » #engagement #impact #mentor https://t.co/f3qwaRRVQO — Isabelle Giordano (@GiordanoIsabel) August 21, 2022

Confirmation dans le JDD ce matin que @MarshallMunetsi est une très belle personne. Un homme attachant et un footballeur pas comme les autres. Et en plus, un bon joueur de foot. Et toujours ce sourire quand on lui dit bonjour qui te fait dire que tout ne peux qu’aller bien… 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/RyUs3D75Kh — Alexandre AUDABRAM (@AlAudabram) August 21, 2022

Le footballeur de #Reims @MarshallMunetsi paie les frais de scolarité de soixante enfants au #Zimbabwe. Son rapport à l’argent n’est pas courant, d’autant plus dans le milieu du football. Comme dirait un célèbre slogan, « les gens avant l’argent. »https://t.co/64JhSTmFFX — Victor Lefranc (@VictorLefranc) August 21, 2022

Munetsi grew up in Mabvuku, where he played for Ali Sundowns’ junior teams before joining Friendly Academy and Blue Rangers in Division 2.

He moved to South Africa after turning 18 years old, signing with NFD team FC Cape Town and later joined Orlando Pirates in 2016, where he made a name for himself.

The Warriors international then transferred to his current base in 2019.