Mushekwi scores again in successive games

Nyasha Mushekwi returned to the scoring sheet for the second successive time in the Chinese Super League season.

The Zimbabwean scored his fifth goal of the campaign in Zhejiang Greentown’s 1-1 draw against Cangzhou on Wednesday.

Mushekwi also netted last weekend to help Zhejiang to another draw.

The effort is currently the fastest goal of the 2022 Chinese Super League season so far

His tally also includes goals in back-to-back fixtures against his for side Dalian FC.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday’s draw put Greentown in the 9th place of the overall Chinese Super League table.